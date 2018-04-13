Flair Airlines has announced it is adding three more direct flights from the Edmonton International Airport Friday.

The ultra low-cost carrier is expanding its network, doubling its service across the country to 208 flights a week.

Starting June 15, Edmontonians can fly direct to Victoria, Saskatoon and Prince George; Flair is also adding a flight to Halifax with a one-stop connection.

“Edmonton continues to be a key city in our route network,” Flair CEO Jim Scott said in a news release.

“This schedule is a clear indication that the demand for low-fare flying is strong, and we are proud to be the airline that initiated and sparked this movement across the country.”

WestJet has launched it’s on no-frills airline, Scoop, which will take off in June.

There will be flights from Edmonton to Hamilton six days a week and flights to Abbotsford three times a day.