More funding needed to protect the city's unhoused this winter: community organizations

The Edmonton Federation of Community Leagues (EFCL) sent an open letter Thursday, calling for increased services and shelter spaces for the growing number of Edmontonians experiencing homelessness.

EFCL claims there are inadequate services in Edmonton for the unhoused community, including supportive housing, addictions treatment, and trauma and mental health services.

The gaps put community members at risk, the EFCL says, especially as cold weather creates more hazards for people living outdoors.

Addressed to provincial and municipal officials, the letter also outlines the disparity between the number of available shelter spaces in Calgary and Edmonton, with Calgary having 1,758 permanently funded shelter spaces – 1,136 more than Edmonton.

"Right now, where we stand is that we have a significant increase in those unhoused community members and particularly those living in encampments," said Susan McGee, CEO of Homeward Trust Edmonton. "So that disparity between the number of shelter spaces in Calgary and Edmonton is really really obvious and really challenging our community in terms of having safe options for people."

Homeward Trust receives provincial funding, McGee said, with $29 million for supporting housing space, but it's not enough. She said the number of people living unhoused has significantly increased over the pandemic, jumping from 1600 to between 2600 and 2700.

Shelter spaces aren't the only pressing need.EFCL is also calling for increases in the money allotted for supportive services like addictions and mental health treatment.

"There's a lot of other services that we need to really address the long term objectives of our organization which is to provide ongoing housing and long term solutions," she said.

"It's really frankly less about Calgary versus Edmonton. This is really about a community in Alberta that is underserved right now, and no matter what the decision is or how that decision is made, we know for a fact that we just don't have the resources to provide them with the solutions that they need."

When asked to comment on the letter, Mayor Amarjeet Sohi told CTV News Edmonton in part, "I appreciate the letter sent by the EFCL and their community league members. I echo their calls to the province, and will continue to advocate for equitable funding for housing, shelter spaces and wrap-around services.”

The minister of community and social services was also asked for a comment on the disparity outlined in the letter. His press secretary responded with information on the existing funding for Edmonton and said they would work on the issue with the city.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's David Ewasuk