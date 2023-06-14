More homes destroyed by Yellowhead County fire; details about re-entry coming Wednesday

The number of homes destroyed by wildfire this season in Yellowhead County has surpassed two dozen.

In an update Tuesday evening, officials confirmed 26 or 27 houses have been destroyed throughout the Shining Bank, Wildwood, Hansonville, Lobstick and Reno Road areas.

Most burned earlier in the spring, but some were claimed more recently by the fires that have grown to a combined total of more than 400,00 hectares.

They are still classified as out of control. While the county and Edson officials on Tuesday expressed gratitude for the rain, they noted it has had little impact on the blazes.

"We have had a little bit of rain. It's hard to measure at this point in time. We haven't got those numbers in yet from each of the fire heads, so we'll have more information tomorrow," Edson's chief administrative officer Christine Beveridge reported.

"Again, crews are working throughout the night on guards and protection. They've been doing a great job on the fire that's directly south of Edson, so it's being held at this moment in time and the weather will hopefully continue that."

About 250 municipal firefighters have been joined by 400 provincial firefighters.

RE-ENTRY PLANS

Edson and the surrounding area remains evacuated.

The officials promised to deliver an update on re-entry planning on Wednesday at noon.

While the Town of Edson and Yellowhead County have been working on the plan together, allowing residents to return is dependent on restoring public services and utilities, officials have said.

They will livestream the news conference on Facebook and the county's website.

BEWARE OF SCAMS

Before ending the update Tuesday night, Edson and Yellowhead County leadership warned residents of scammers trying to capitalize on the situation.

"Please be super diligent when you are engaging in phone calls you might be receiving or online stuff, not giving out your personal information or your addresses or necessarily donating to causes that are not official causes. People will try to take advantage of these situations so please be super diligent and only engage with people you actually know and trust," Edson mayor Kevin Zahara said.

"There is [sic] people who put out fake profiles online, fake pages that seem legitimate, so just be cautious about that."

He only said "a number" of people have reported suspicious behaviour.

