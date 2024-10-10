More Jasper National Park attractions to reopen this weekend for winter season

Several Jasper National Park trails, roads and backcountry camping destinations are slated to reopen Friday in time for the Thanksgiving long weekend following this summer's devastating wildfire.

Parks Canada announced fall and winter backcountry camping availability in a media release Thursday, as well as an update on winter activities expected in the park and the reopening of Maligne Road.

Parks Canada said its reservation system opened booking for available Jasper backcountry sites at 2 p.m. MT on Thursday.

Reservations can be made online or by phone at 1-877-RESERVE.

Trails that will reopen:

Athabasca Island (access only downstream from Old Fort Point)

Brazeau Trail

Chaba Trail

Fiddle River Trail

Jacques Lake Trail

Maligne Lake

Maligne Pass

North Boundary Trail

Saturday Night Lake Trail

South Boundary Trail

Day hiking trails reopening:

Airfield

Overlander

Maligne Lookout

Fifth and Sixth Bridge Loop

Moose Lake Loop

Opal Hills Loop

Bald Hills

Mary Schäffer Loop

Roads opening (at 8 a.m.):

Maligne Road (Maligne Canyon remains closed)

Celestine Road (High-clearance vehicles recommended. No trailers or RVs)

Already open in Jasper National Park are popular destinations including Miette Hot Springs, the Columbia Icefields, Sunwapta Falls, Pyramid Lake, Athabasca Falls, Old Fort Point and Lake Annette.