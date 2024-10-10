EDMONTON
    • More Jasper National Park attractions to reopen this weekend for winter season

    A wildfire burns as an empty street in Jasper, Alta. is shown in this Wednesday, July 24, 2024 handout photo from the Jasper National Park Facebook page. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Facebook, Jasper National Park) A wildfire burns as an empty street in Jasper, Alta. is shown in this Wednesday, July 24, 2024 handout photo from the Jasper National Park Facebook page. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Facebook, Jasper National Park)
    Several Jasper National Park trails, roads and backcountry camping destinations are slated to reopen Friday in time for the Thanksgiving long weekend following this summer's devastating wildfire.

    Parks Canada announced fall and winter backcountry camping availability in a media release Thursday, as well as an update on winter activities expected in the park and the reopening of Maligne Road.

    Parks Canada said its reservation system opened booking for available Jasper backcountry sites at 2 p.m. MT on Thursday.

    Reservations can be made online or by phone at 1-877-RESERVE.

    Trails that will reopen:

    • Athabasca Island (access only downstream from Old Fort Point)
    • Brazeau Trail
    • Chaba Trail
    • Fiddle River Trail
    • Jacques Lake Trail
    • Maligne Lake
    • Maligne Pass
    • North Boundary Trail
    • Saturday Night Lake Trail
    • South Boundary Trail

    Day hiking trails reopening:

    • Airfield
    • Overlander
    • Maligne Lookout
    • Fifth and Sixth Bridge Loop
    • Moose Lake Loop
    • Opal Hills Loop
    • Bald Hills
    • Mary Schäffer Loop

    Roads opening (at 8 a.m.):

    • Maligne Road (Maligne Canyon remains closed)
    • Celestine Road (High-clearance vehicles recommended. No trailers or RVs)

    Already open in Jasper National Park are popular destinations including Miette Hot Springs, the Columbia Icefields, Sunwapta Falls, Pyramid Lake, Athabasca Falls, Old Fort Point and Lake Annette.

