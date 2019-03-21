Alberta’s two largest political parties are sending out drastically different messages on day three of the election campaign.

The United Conservative Party is threatening to pull Alberta out of Canada’s equalization deal, while the NDP is promising more long-term care beds.

Premier Rachel Notley spent the day in Lethbridge, where she promised funding for 2,000 more long-term care beds to try and relieve wait times and alleviate the stress on emergency rooms.

“For the last four years, we've built up our hospitals and our long-term care homes,” said Notley. “As your premier, I will continue fighting for patients and their providers. I will continue fighting for your loved ones.”

UCP Leader Jason Kenney made a stop in Calgary, where he promised a tougher stance against Ottawa, British Columbia, and anyone else who gets in the way of Alberta’s energy sector.

“We will use the "turn off the taps" legislation,” said Kenney. “We will demand a fair deal for Alberta in Canada.”

Kenney also suggested that if Ottawa doesn’t shoot down Bill C-69 and ensure that progress is made on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion by the fall of 2021, he will hold and Alberta-wide referendum on opting out of equalization payments.

The locations for both party leaders may show that southern Alberta is a target for both campaigns according to one political expert—and where they go next could indicate where the parties are looking to protect or steal votes.

“In the first couple days of this campaign, everybody is promise-happy,” said Bob Murray, a local political analyst. “Where they're campaigning is gonna tell us a lot more than what we're gonna know right now about the perceptions of where the numbers might be adjusting and where those battleground areas will emerge.”

The election will be held on April 16.

With files from CTV Edmonton’s Bill Fortier