A new report shows more people have died in collisions in 2017 than the previous year.

Edmonton’s Motor Vehicle Collisions report shows a mix of good and bad news.

There were 767 more collisions, resulting in five more deaths and 54 more injuries in 2017 compared to 2016.

“We experienced a rather tough year in terms of fatalities and serious injuries. Those were higher than expected,” Gerry Shimko with the city’s traffic safety section said.

But roads were safer for pedestrians and motorcyclists last year.

There were 22 fewer pedestrian crashes, 28 fewer crashes involving bicycles and 37 fewer motorcycle collisions.

“We’ve had a reduction in vulnerable road use collisions, particularly around pedestrians, cyclists and motorcycles, which has been very positive and something we’ve been working to improve,” Shimko said.

The most dangerous intersection was the traffic circle at 142 Street and 107 Avenue – which saw 89 collisions – followed by Yellowhead Trail and 149 Street, and 23 Avenue and 91 Street.

Officials said more than a third of all crashes were caused by tailgating.