More sex trafficking charges laid against Edmonton couple after additional victim comes forward

An Edmonton couple accused of human trafficking a youth are facing additional charges, and a third suspect has been arrested.

Alexander Basaraba and Brooklyn Jober Sutherland were arrested by Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team’s human trafficking counter exploitation unit in February 2022.

They were charged with numerous charges, including human trafficking, sex trafficking, and child pornography charges after a 16-year-old reported that she had been forced to work in the sex industry.

After the news of the charges was released, an additional victim, a 17-year-old girl, came forward saying she had also been forced to work in the sex industry.

The pair is facing 17 new criminal charges in connection with that case, and a third suspect, David Tom, is also facing charges.

Basaraba and Jober-Sutherland were charged with trafficking a person under the age of 18, procuring a person under the age of 18, arrangement for a sexual offence against a child, material benefit from sex trafficking, advertisement of sexual services, making child pornography, distributing child pornography, and possessing child pornography.

Basaraba faces an additional charge of child luring and will remain in custody until a court appearance on July 28.

Tom was charged with trafficking a person under the age of 18, obtaining sexual services for consideration, and householder permitting prohibited sexual activity.

Tom is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 7, 2022.

Police say the teen victim is receiving specialized support and care services.

Victims of sex trafficking can call 211 for help.