More Stony Plain Road closures coming next week

On Monday, the next phase of construction will start on the Valley Line West LRT.

Stony Plain Road will be closed to pedestrians and traffic between 131 Street and 139 Street as crews tear up sidewalks and roads in the area.

During construction, east and west traffic on Stony Plain Road from 129 Street to 139 Street will be closed to vehicles, with detours via 102 Avenue and 107 Avenue.

East and west pedestrian access on Stony Road between 131 Street and 139 Street will be closed as well.

Several intersections in the area will be closed, with work expected to last around four months.

The intersections at 131 Street and 132 Street will be closed to vehicles north and south. Pedestrians going north and south will still be able to cross at 132 Street, 134 Street, 136 Street and 138 Street.

The City of Edmonton and Marigold Infrastructure Partners say signage will be posted in the area to direct travellers as work progresses.

The Stony Plain Road Bridge at 129 Street was demolished in December. There will be no access across Groat Road until the new bridge is complete in fall 2024.

In addition to traffic restrictions, residents can expect some heavy equipment and construction noise in the area.

The city says most work will be done during the daytime hours (7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday). If overnight construction is required, the public will be given advanced notice.

The reconfiguration of Stony Plain Road for the Valley Line West LRT is expected to be complete by November 2023.

When finished, the road will support one lane of traffic in each direction, the LRT tracks and wider sidewalks for pedestrians.