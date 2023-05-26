More students, fewer teachers: Edmonton Public Schools passes 'a tough budget'

Trustees and officials with Edmonton Public Schools meet in the Alberta capital on May 26, 2023. (CTV News Edmonton) Trustees and officials with Edmonton Public Schools meet in the Alberta capital on May 26, 2023. (CTV News Edmonton)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island