More testing needed to determine cause of death of man found in Eastwood vehicle

The area of 120 Avenue and 82 Street. A man's body was found on on Dec. 16, 202, in a parked vehicle in the vicinity. Police ruled the death suspicious and later identified the victim as 62-year-old Robert Broen. The area of 120 Avenue and 82 Street. A man's body was found on on Dec. 16, 202, in a parked vehicle in the vicinity. Police ruled the death suspicious and later identified the victim as 62-year-old Robert Broen.

Edmonton Top Stories