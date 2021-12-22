More testing needed to determine cause of death of man found in Eastwood vehicle

Police have identified the man who was found dead in a vehicle on an Eastwood street one week ago, but not what killed him, yet.

An autopsy was completed Tuesday, six days after a body was found by police attending an unrelated call near 120 Avenue and 82 Street.

The next day, police released the name of the victim – 62-year-old Robert Broen – but said "further testing is required to determine the cause and manner of death."

Broen's death is still being treated as suspicious and homicide detectives continue to investigate.

Investigators had previously said the vehicle Broen was found in "appeared to be abandoned" and was covered in snow.

Anyone with information is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.