EDMONTON -- St. Albert RCMP seized more than $100,000 in drugs, ammunition and money after executing a search warrant in Sturgeon County.

After a six month investigation RCMP executed the warrant at a home on Highway 28A in Sturgeon County.

RCMP seized the following items:

​​75.17 grams of Methamphetamine

​53 litres of Gamma-Hydroxybutyric Acid (GHB)

​27 kilograms of a substance believed to be a buffing agent

​23 grams of Fentanyl

​$11,915.00 Canadian currency

​Ammunition

RCMP say the street value of the GHB seized is equal to $106,000.

GHB is often called a date-rape drug because it is known to make increase libido, suggestibility, passivity and cause amnesia. RCMP say this makes users and victims vulnerable to sexual assault and other crimes.

Stephen Andreas Hesmert, 30, from Edmonton was arrested and charged with:

​Trafficking a Controlled Substance X3

​Possession of Stolen Property X3

​Fail to Comply with Conditions of Release X2

Hesmert was taken into custody and will appear in Edmonton Provincial Court on July 6.

Corbin Matthew Ross, 32, from Edmonton was arrested and charged with:

​Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking X 2

​Possession of a Controlled Substance

​Proceeds of Crime X 2

Ross was released from custody on bail and will appear in Edmonton Provincial Court on July 14.

Kurt Eric Lemke, 42, from Sturgeon County, was arrested and charged with:

​Trafficking a Controlled Substance X 2

​​Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking

Lemke was released from custody and will appear in St. Albert Provincial Court on July 26.