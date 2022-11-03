More than 12,000 students absent from Edmonton schools due to illness

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Modern magician: How one man turned himself into a banana

Millions of people have watched Kevin Parry turn himself into balloons or disappear in a sneeze. The Toronto man is a stop-motion animator and self-described 'video wizard' who creates unbelievable videos meant to look as believable as possible.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island