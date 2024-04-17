EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • More than 150 people reported crashes in Edmonton Wednesday

    Traffic passes a rolled semi at Ellerslie Road and Calgary Trail on April 17, 2024. (Evan Klippenstein / CTV News Edmonton) Traffic passes a rolled semi at Ellerslie Road and Calgary Trail on April 17, 2024. (Evan Klippenstein / CTV News Edmonton)
    More than 150 people have reported vehicle crashes in Edmonton on Wednesday.

    Accident Support Services International has received 161 reports since 8 a.m., it told CTV News Edmonton just before 2:15 p.m.

    Traffic was reduced to one lane at Calgary Trail and Ellerslie Road where the first semi rolled sometime before 6:20 a.m.

    No other vehicle was involved. No injuries were reported.

    Then, Highway 16 near Range Road 212 in Strathcona County was closed around 9 a.m. because of a rollover in the west lane of Highway 16.

    Mounties said "no major injuries" were reported in that incident. The highway was reopened before 11 a.m.

    While Mounties did not say how either crash happened, they did warn of poor driving conditions across the province after overnight snowfall, putting out special traffic advisories in the Innisfail, Westlock, and Calgary areas.

    "Considering the conditions of multiple roadways today, Alberta RCMP recommended the public avoid travel if possible and, if Albertans do need to drive today, they are asked to plan extra time for their travels." 

