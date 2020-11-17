EDMONTON -- The outbreak at a Revera continuing care centre in south Edmonton has grown by dozens of cases in a single week.

As of Nov. 16, 84 residents and 88 staff at the South Terrace Continuing Care Centre had tested positive for COVID-19.

Fourteen residents with the disease have died.

With 65 staff members still recovering in self-isolation at home, Alberta Health Services has provided NPs, RNs, LPNs and allied health workers.

Revera has added agency nurses and staff to help with housekeeping, screening and home surveillance duties.

“We are working to hire additional staff through our regional and national recruitment teams. We are focused on providing the safest and best possible care to our residents during this difficult time,” a statement from Dr. Rhonda Collins, the company’s chief medical officer, read.

Residents are checked for symptoms twice a day, and given a test if they present any potential signs of coronavirus. They’re also self-isolating in their rooms.

Staff are screened at the beginning and end of their shift, and are required to wear PPE inside the facility.