More than 2,000 Alberta drivers ticketed over Thanksgiving weekend

    Alberta RCMP say more than 2,000 tickets were issued to drivers over the Thanksgiving long weekend.

    A total of 55 tickets were issued for distracted driving, 40 for seatbelt infractions, 15 for liquor offences, and 902 for speeding.

    Of the drivers ticketed for speeding, 12 of them were reportedly going more than 50 km/h over the speed limit, and one driver was allegedly travelling 185 km/h.

    Mounties say roadside sanctions were issued to 86 drivers who were found to be high or drunk, resulting in licence suspensions and vehicle seizures.

    Evansburg RCMP also partnered with Alberta Fish and Wildlife, Parkland County, and Alberta RCMP to hold a check stop on Oct. 6.

    About 700 vehicles were stopped, and only one driver was found to be impaired, but police say they did find drivers to be in possession of illegal drugs or cigarettes or driving without proper insurance or registration. 

