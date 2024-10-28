More than 20,000 goldfish removed from Edmonton stormwater pond

Epcor says it has removed more than 20,000 goldfish from an Edmonton stormwater pond.

The utility company began adding the chemical rotenone to the Glastonbury stormwater management facilities last week to cull the invasive fish.

An Epcor spokesperson says the fish removed from the pond weighed 770 kilograms.

One goldfish was 29.3 centimetres (11.5 inches) and 874 grams (1.9 pounds).

More fish are expected to be removed throughout the week.

Epcor also pumped water out of the pond earlier this month to prevent the fish from reaching the North Saskatchewan River.

