EDMONTON -- Correctional officers have seized $286,200 worth of contraband items that an inmate was attempting to sneak into the Bowden Institution.

The seizure happened on Dec. 7, and included cell phones, cell phone chargers, tobacco, crystal meth, the TCH concentrate shatter and knives.

The police have been notified about the seizure.

Correctional Services Canada says they use several kinds of tools to keep contraband from entering institutions, including drug-detector dogs and ion scanners.

CSC also has a tip line for all federal institutions about activities relating to security. The tip line is 1-866-780-3784.