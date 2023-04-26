More than $2M in drugs seized in Edmonton, warrants issued for 2 men: EPS

Warrants have been issued for two men in connection to the seizure of more than $2 million in drugs in Edmonton last year.

On Aug. 3, 2022, officers were called to a suite in a condo building at 22 Avenue SW and 120 Street for a drug complaint.

After attending the suite, police obtained a warrant, and seized the following items:

12.4 kilograms of fentanyl (approximate street value of $2,170,000.00)

234.92 grams of carfentanyl (approximate street value of $41,950.00)

239.9 grams of methamphetamine (approximate street value of $6,400.00)

Total approximate street value of the drugs seized: over $2,200,000.00

August 2022 drug seizure. (Credit: Edmonton Police Service)

“A drug seizure of this magnitude is quite substantial,” said Edmonton Police Service Staff Sgt. Dave Paton. “Removing this amount of fentanyl from city streets will certainly reduce victimization in our community, in particular the victimization of members of our vulnerable populations who are frequently targeted.”

Warrants have been issued for Kenneth Murray Matthews, 27, and Karnvir Singh Sandhu, 26.

The men have jointly been charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, production of a controlled substance, possession of anything intended to produce a controlled substance and mischief over $5,000.

A 65-year-old woman was also charged with uttering a forged document and impersonation in connection with the investigation.

Anyone with information about Matthews or Sandhu is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.