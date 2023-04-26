More than $2M in drugs seized in Edmonton, warrants issued for 2 men: EPS

Kenneth Murray Matthews and Karnvir Singh Sandhu (Credit: Edmonton Police Service) Kenneth Murray Matthews and Karnvir Singh Sandhu (Credit: Edmonton Police Service)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island