More than 40 charges laid following failed ATM theft northwest of Edmonton

Four people who attempted to use a truck to rip an ATM out of a bank west of Edmonton were busted in the act, police say, with three ending up in handcuffs.

Mounties were called to the Servus Credit Union in the hamlet of Sangudo just after midnight on Wednesday for a report of a break and enter.

"Suspects were attaching chains from a stolen truck to the ATM in an attempt to steal it," Cpl. Mathew Howell wrote in a Thursday news release.

"Upon police arrival, suspects fled in a second stolen truck. RCMP followed the vehicle and deployed several tire deflation devices."

The vehicle was eventually disabled and four suspects ran, police said. Three were arrested without incident.

A 24-year-old man from Edmonton, a 23-year-old woman from Stony Plain and a 29-year-old woman from Edmonton are each facing 11 charges including break and enter, theft over $5,000 and assaulting a police officer.

The 24-year-old man has also been charged with 12 additional crimes, including dangerous driving, failing to comply with a release order and possession of methamphetamine.

One of the suspects has not been identified or arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call Mayerthorpe RCMP at 780-786-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).