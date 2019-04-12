

CTV Edmonton





About 403,000 Albertans have now cast ballots in the 2019 Alberta provincial election. On day three of advance polling, about 127,000 people came out to vote.

About 44,000 of those people took advantage of the “vote anywhere” option, and voted outside of their constituency, bringing the total number of vote anywhere ballots cast so far to about 127,000.

The 2019 numbers have already shattered the previous record for advance voting set in 2015, when a total of 235,000 people cast ballots ahead of the election.

Advance voting continues Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.