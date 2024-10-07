EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • More than 42,000 people came out for CFR's return to Edmonton

    A bull rider at the Canadian Finals Rodeo on Oct. 3, 2024. (Credit: CFR) A bull rider at the Canadian Finals Rodeo on Oct. 3, 2024. (Credit: CFR)
    Share

    More than 42,000 people visited Rogers Place last week for the Canadian Finals Rodeo (CFR).

    The rodeo culminated on Saturday with 12,000 people in the building.

    Organizers say the turnout gives them confidence bringing the event back to Edmonton was the right decision.

    The rodeo returned to Edmonton this year after several years in Red Deer.

    Edmonton will host the next two CFRs.

    Officials expected the rodeo to create $30 million in economic impact this year. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News