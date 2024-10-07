More than 42,000 people came out for CFR's return to Edmonton

More than 42,000 people visited Rogers Place last week for the Canadian Finals Rodeo (CFR).

The rodeo culminated on Saturday with 12,000 people in the building.

Organizers say the turnout gives them confidence bringing the event back to Edmonton was the right decision.

The rodeo returned to Edmonton this year after several years in Red Deer.

Edmonton will host the next two CFRs.

Officials expected the rodeo to create $30 million in economic impact this year.