More than $50K in glasses stolen from Fort Saskatchewan eye care clinic

Mounties in Fort Saskatchewan are looking for three people who stole over $50,000 worth of frames from a local eye care clinic.

Police were called to the clinic at 101 Street and 86 Avenue around 5:50 a.m. on Monday.

Surveillance video showed three males smashing the front door of the business and filling bags with glasses before leaving through the back door and driving off in an early model import-style SUV, according to the RCMP.

Getaway vehicle in Fort Saskatchewan eye clinic robbery. (Source: RCMP)

The first person was wearing a black baseball cap, black medical mask, black long sleeved shirt and black pants.

The second was wearing a dark hoodie, black windbreaker, black baggy pants, and skater style shoes.

The third had a slim build, and was wearing a baseball cap, long-sleeved shirt, and skinny jeans.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Fort Saskatchewan RCMP at 780-997-7900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.