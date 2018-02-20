Morinville RCMP are trying to identify three suspects in connection to a break and enter, and theft from the Jurassic Forest theme park earlier this month.

Police said just before 5:30 a.m. on Friday, February 2, 2018, officers were called to a reported theft from the theme park, located near Gibbons.

Officers arrived to find the entrance gate to the park had been compromised, and once inside, the suspects stole a number of items including electronics such as computer towers, and gift shop merchandise, including large glass figurines of dinosaurs and dinosaur skull replicas.

On Tuesday, employees at the theme park were still tallying up the stolen items, but it’s estimated more than $5,000 worth of merchandise and electronics were taken.

Park staff are also keep an eye on online postings, to see if items stolen in the break-in pop up there.

“We are trying to track dinosaur items that do come up for sale to the general public, to see if they roughly match the description of what we know is missing,” Jurassic Forest manager Greg Suess said.

Surveillance footage shows a U-Haul cube van was used by three male suspects in the theft.

The first suspect reportedly wore black pants, a black winter Canada Goose parka, a grey hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, and white and black gloves.

The second suspect reportedly wore blue jeans, a grey sweater or jacket under a black jacket with a white and grey stripe, he had a grey hood up over his head, and black and yellow gloves. This suspect has a moustache and goatee and was carrying a crowbar.

The third suspect was wearing blue jeans, a black bomber-style winter jacket, black gloves and a black balaclava.

Police said the surveillance video will help investigators find the suspects.

“Maybe recognize these guys’ movements, maybe there’s someone you hang around with at one of the local businesses,” Cpl. Amanda Foster told CTV News.

As for the park, Suess said the park will open in the spring as scheduled.

“If someone thinks they came in here and broke in and shut our business down, we want them to know they’ve done so far from that,” Suess said.

Anyone with information that could help in the investigation is asked to call Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520 or local police.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

With files from Shanelle Kaul