Four people have been arrested, and tens of thousands of dollars-worth of drugs, along with firearms and weapons were seized following a weeks-long investigation in Grande Prairie.

On Thursday, July 26, ALERT investigators executed a search warrant on a home in the Country Club West subdivision of Grande Prairie.

In the home, officers found drugs, guns and materials used to prepare drugs for sale, including:

515 grams of cocaine

212 grams of cannabis resin

53 grams of marijuana

A hydraulic press

Police also found $6,000 cash proceeds of crime and a number of weapons, including a Taser and brass knuckles, along with six unsecured firearms including two semi-automatic pistols, three rifles and a shotgun.

Four people were arrested: Gregory Beamish, 29, Jennifer Beamish, 34, Blandon Willier-Callio, 27, and Hunter Miles, 23.

Gregory Beamish has been charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon, six counts of unsafe storage of a firearm and two counts of possession of the proceeds of crime.

Jennifer Beamish has been charged with two counts each of possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of the proceeds of crime.

Willier Callio has been charged with four counts of trafficking a controlled substance, three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, and two counts of possession of proceeds of crime.

Miles has been charged with trafficking a controlled substance.