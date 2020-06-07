Advertisement
More than 750K customers impacted by Sunday afternoon power outage
EDMONTON -- Power is out in a number of areas across Alberta.
EPCOR, ENMAX and Fortis Alberta have confirmed they are experiencing outages impacting multiple customers.
The Alberta Electric System Operator said the outage was due to a "weather related issue."
However Fortis said the issue is due to a loss of tie in line from B.C.
EPCOR said 25,000 of its customers are without power. Fortis said 13,000 customers were impacted. ENMAX confirmed that 40,000 customers had been impacted.
The ENMAX and EPCOR outage websites are down.
CTV News Edmonton has received reports of outages from Edmonton, Sherwood Park, Red Deer and Calgary, as well as surrounding communities.
Multiple social media users took to social media to post about the outage.