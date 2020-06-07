EDMONTON -- Power is out in a number of areas across Alberta.

EPCOR, ENMAX and Fortis Alberta have confirmed they are experiencing outages impacting multiple customers.

The Alberta Electric System Operator said the outage was due to a "weather related issue."

Weather related issue impacting Alberta's electricity system this afternoon and causing power outages. Currently investigating. We will provide an update as soon as we know more. — AESO (@theAESO) June 7, 2020

However Fortis said the issue is due to a loss of tie in line from B.C.

We are currently experiencing an outage affecting multiple customers throughout our service area due to a loss of tie line from BC. We will keep you informed as we receive further information. @AltaLink @theAESO — FortisAlberta (@FortisAlberta) June 7, 2020

We are aware of reports of power outages in different areas across #yeg and are responding to a high volume of calls. Our website will be updated as soon as possible at https://t.co/wi3VrisY5B. — EPCOR (@EPCOR) June 7, 2020

EPCOR said 25,000 of its customers are without power. Fortis said 13,000 customers were impacted. ENMAX confirmed that 40,000 customers had been impacted.

The ENMAX and EPCOR outage websites are down.

CTV News Edmonton has received reports of outages from Edmonton, Sherwood Park, Red Deer and Calgary, as well as surrounding communities.

There is a Province wide power problem as a result some sort of interruption between BC and Alberta. Load changes have caused a number of substations to take some individuals power off line. Told that AESO has it figured out now and power should restore within 30 minutes. #YYC — Tom Sampson (@iceTyyc) June 7, 2020

