More than 8,000 students absent from Edmonton Public Schools due to illness
The number of students absent from Edmonton Public Schools on Nov. 1 reached a level not seen since the Omicron COVID-19 wave in January.
The division reports student absences according to two categories: students absent due to COVID-19, and students absent due to other illness.
On Nov 1., the Edmonton Public Schools website showed that a total of 7.54 per cent, or approximately 8,237 students were absent due to illness.
Only a small percentage of families are telling schools their child is sick with COVID-19: 0.06 per cent. The majority of absences, 7.48 per cent, were recorded as other illness.
The level of illness-related absences is the highest seen this school year. In 2022, the most comparable day was Jan. 28 of when 8.31 per cent of students were absent.
October saw the highest number of average student absences in 2022 except for January, when the return to classrooms after the holiday break was delayed because of the Omicron variant.
CTV News Edmonton has reached out to the public school board and Alberta Health Services for comment.
All cases are reported to schools by parents as school divisions in Alberta no longer receive COVID-19 data from the province. AHS does, however, confirm outbreaks of any illness at a school when 10 per cent or more of a school's total student population is absent. When that threshold is reached, a school sends a letter to its community.
On Tuesday, the school division's website showed 51 schools with an absenteeism rate of 10 per cent or higher. The levels of absence ranged from 10.02 per cent to 19.02 per cent at Avonmore Elementary School.
Of those 51 schools, 11 had more than than 15 per cent of their student body absent.
AHS confirmed to CTV News Edmonton on Sept. 21 that 22 letters were sent to families about respiratory illness outbreaks at schools in the Edmonton Zone during a two-week period. At the time, AHS said it is not uncommon to see an increase in respiratory illness in the fall and winter. AHS could not specify what the respiratory illness was, as students are not tested during these outbreaks.
This is a developing story. More to come.
