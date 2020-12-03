EDMONTON -- Two men and a woman have been charged after a crime spree involving break-and-enters and auto thefts that happened over several weeks.

During the week of Nov. 16, police started investigating two break-and-enters and a stolen vehicle that happened in a residential complex at Hanna Crescent and Haddow Drive in Terwillegar.

Investigators were able to link five stolen vehicles to a series of vehicle thefts, break-and-enters, theft from vehicles and personal robberies that happened between Oct. 25 and Nov. 19 in the city.

Officers also collaborated with Parkland RCMP to link the investigation to two rural break-and-enters near Stony Plain where at least five guns were stolen, and an ongoing investigation in the B.C. Lower Mainland District RCMP in relation to a rash of break-and-enters and vehicle thefts.

Investigators determined that the people responsible for the crimes had recently relocated from B.C. to the Stony Plain area.

On Nov. 26, Nicholas Konrad Kirszenstein, 36, and Trevor Colt Taylor, 38, were arrested in Spruce Grove in connection to the thefts.

Police said Kirszenstein had a loaded handgun on him when he was arrested.

Tara Brown, 33, was arrested later that day at a home in Stony Plain.

A warrant was executed at the Stony Plain home, and nine stolen guns, stolen tools, identity documents, and more than $8,000 in cash were discovered.

Six stolen vehicles, a stolen trailer, and a stolen ATV have also been recovered.

The three suspects are facing more than 80 charges, including break-and-enter, theft of motor vehicle, and possession of stolen property.

Kirszenstein is also facing a personal robbery charge and five other break-and-enter and weapons offences.

Taylor has been charged with assaulting a peace officer.