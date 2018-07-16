Four youths have been arrested in connection to a west Edmonton vandalism spree that impacted approximately 100 homeowners.

The investigation started after residents in Grovener, Westmount, Woodcroft, Meadowlark Park, Jasper Park, Parkview, Inglewood, Sherbrooke and North Glenora reported vandalism overnight on June 27 and July 4.

Early morning Sunday, police responded to a residence in the area of 108 Avenue and 120 Street after a report of broken glass.

Officers located a vehicle driving with its lights off and pulled the vehicle over.

There were four minors in the vehicle with more than 25 paving stones that matched the type used in previous incidents, EPS said.

The four males are facing charges in connection to more than 80 incidents.

Their identities are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.