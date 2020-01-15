EDMONTON -- The Alberta Motor Association will hold an update on wait times on Wednesday morning after three days of extreme cold weather.

AMA said it has received more than 14,000 calls between Sunday and Tuesday afternoon and 65 per cent of those have been related to battery issues.

All available call-takers, dispatchers, contractors and service vehicle operators are working to get drivers and their vehicles to safety, AMA said.

The association will speak to media at its Edmonton headquarters at 11 a.m.