More than a dozen Ford F150 trucks stolen throughout Edmonton over 2 days: EPS

Police are warning the public after more than a dozen Ford F150 trucks were stolen throughout the city over the past two days.

According to EPS, 2018, 2019 and 2020 model Ford F150s with push-button start are being targeted by thieves using “sophisticated technology” to bypass the anti-theft system in the trucks.

For people who own the models being targeted, police are advising to park the vehicles in secure locations like a garage or in well-lit, high traffic areas.

“Owners are also advised to remove all valuables from the vehicle, and use a steering-wheel lock if possible,” added EPS in a news release.

Anyone who has information on the thefts is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.