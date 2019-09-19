

Police have seized more than a dozen guns from the Red Deer area, some of which were stolen.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team executed a search warrant at a home in the Clearview Ridge subdivision.

Investigators seized 12 rifles, including one semi-automatic rifle, two handguns, a sawed-off shotgun, a prohibited magazine, more than 9,000 rounds of ammunition, and 56 grams of cocaine worth about $5,600.

Police say four of the guns were reported stolen after a break-in in Three Hills, Alta in August. Investigators are now trying to determine if the guns have been used in any criminal activities.

Zane Middlemiss, 26, and Sage Sunderwald, 21, have been charged with a total of 80 gun and drug-related offences.

Anyone who suspects drug activity in their community can call their local police department, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.