More than a dozen workers exposed to asbestos in Edmonton public schools last year
Hundreds of pages of documents detailing potential asbestos exposures at Edmonton’s largest school division reveal human error led to more than a dozen worker exposures last year.
CTV News Edmonton obtained the documents through a Freedom of Information (FOIP) request after hearing complaints from former and current workers around hazardous materials safety at the division.
One of the complaints was about a former worker – 50-year-old Jason McCallum – who has since been charged with forging asbestos test reports.
The obtained documents reveal several other exposure cases that occurred after McCallum left the division in 2022.
Up to 15 workers ‘potentially exposed’ during flood cleanup at Greenfield School
In the spring of last year, an internal report states 15 workers were “potentially exposed” during flood cleanup at Greenfield Elementary School.
A leak from a classroom sink flooded two other classrooms on April 24, 2023.
More than a week later, an investigation found damaged asbestos-containing drywall was demolished but exactly when and by whom couldn’t be pinpointed.
Then in June carpenters were directed to install new drywall.
They trimmed the existing drywall to properly fit in the new drywall and later learned they cut into asbestos-containing material.
In a follow up incident report, one carpenter said after the work was done, they discovered an asbestos report taped to a classroom door that wasn’t being used.
When asked “what will you do to prevent this from happening again?” They responded “There is absolutely nothing I can do to prevent this. I cannot force my supervisors to provide me with possible life saving information”.
A complaint was made to the Government of Alberta (GoA) Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) on June 26 the report says.
In September, Superintendent Darrel Robertson held a news conference announcing students and others at Greenfield School may have been exposed to low levels of asbestos since the plastic sheeting used to contain construction dust was insufficient.
In the investigation report, an EPSB OHS consultant concluded procedures were not followed, there was a lack of training for workers and a lack of accountability and supervision from a leadership level.
Six workers ‘potentially exposed’ during Parkallen library conversion project
Around the same time as the flood at Greenfield, workers were also identified as being “potentially exposed” to asbestos at Parkallen School.
An internal report states multiple trades staff were assigned to turn the Parkallen library into two classrooms with a seclusion room.
Pre-planning started in February and third-party hazardous materials testing confirmed the presence of both lead paint and asbestos in the walls.
In April, drywall demolition began with carpenters assigned to tasks such as hanging new cabinets and installing new drywall in June.
Those workers reported learning of the hazardous materials test results after cutting into the walls.
In a follow up incident report, a maintenance worker wrote “I worked on the site for 10 hours. While working, we swept the floor, vacuumed the floor and disturbed the dust particles that contained asbestos.”
An internal investigation found two carpenters wrote on their timesheet that they completed the drywall demolition but those workers were “not available for an interview.”
The report said there was “no evidence of a project meeting” before the work began and the results of hazmat reports were not communicated with workers.
It also said workers failed to complete field-level hazard assessments daily.
Other asbestos exposure cases in schools last year
Also in June 2023, a carpenter was found to be “potentially exposed” during a classroom conversion project at Crawford Plains Elementary School.
An internal investigation found a carpenter removed approximately 50 square feet of classroom carpet that contained asbestos.
Six days later, other carpenters arrived at the site and upon inquiring about hazardous materials testing found none had been done.
Third-party testing was ordered and it detected asbestos in the carpet glue.
The investigation states division OHS was unaware asbestos could be in carpet glue and the oversight was added to the division’s asbestos awareness training.
In January 2023, another worker was identified as being “potentially exposed” at Braemar School while cleaning up vermiculite that spilled from holes drilled into classroom walls.
Carpenters were tasked with installing new TVs and smart boards but they stopped work following the spill.
As per the Alberta Asbestos Abatement Manual vermiculite insulation is presumed to be contaminated.
An internal report states another worker attended the school to clean up the spill.
He reported wearing PPE and wet wiped visible dust in the classroom.
He also said he drilled five additional holes as marked by the carpenters using a bag taped to the walls and a vacuum to contain the vermiculite.
The investigation noted this was outside the scope of his assignment and required air monitoring and government notification.
The position of the worker is removed from the document as is allowed under FOIP legislation.
It says the province was notified in July triggering an internal investigation more than six months later.
EPSB OHS determined the worker used one of two school vacuums to contain the vermiculite so in August both vacuums were removed from service.
‘It looked like the awareness was not there’: OHS hygienist
An OHS hygienist with more than 30 years experience in asbestos abatement, asbestos surveys and project monitoring in Alberta and B.C. said it’s clear the division’s processes need improving.
“After reading those reports and the issues they had in the three or four month span it looked like the awareness was not there with their staff, with their project managers, their supervisors and their workers,” Don Fillion told CTV News Edmonton.
Fillion called asbestos in schools “a major problem” since school divisions have limited funds and opportunity to complete construction.
“We saw that a lot in the early 90s with the office towers. When the floors became empty, they did the complete abatement of the whole floor, where the schools only have two months to do all their renovations and their maintenance work, so they're limited with the amount of time and resources to get that work done.”
In an interview last month, Edmonton Public Schools chief infrastructure officer told CTV News Edmonton the division does not have the financial resources to abate all its schools.
“The average age of a school in our division is more than 50 years old and our deferred maintenance across 214 facilities is near the one billion dollar mark,” said Cliff Richard.
“So there's a lot of work that has to go into facilities and we do run into asbestos unfortunately. But the protocols and processes, they exist and the expectation is that they are followed.”
Edmonton Public Schools chief infrastructure officer Cliff Richard speaks to CTV's Nicole Weisberg on September 17, 2024.
‘Considerable work’ done to improve working conditions at the division
The division said over the past two years, all trade and project staff have had extra training and onboarding was redesigned for new and returning staff.
As well, it’s created a new position to document and record hazardous materials testing and large project work is often supported by third-party abatement contractors.
“In general, we want to be a learning organization. If there's gaps, we want to close them. If there's gaps in training, that needs to be rectified,” said Richard.
“There's been considerable work that's been done over the past couple of years.”
Since they fear legal action by the school division, CTV News Edmonton spoke to several former and current Edmonton Public Schools workers under the condition of anonymity.
They said while EPSB has been “forced to change”, problem leaders remain.
“Accountability needs to occur first. And the people at the top – that have been aware of this for a long time – I think as long as they are in their positions, meaningful change won’t happen,” one said.
Richard wouldn’t say whether anyone had been fired over these issues but said there is a human resources (HR) process to keep people accountable.
Asbestos-related illnesses in the workplace
Asbestos was commonly used in construction before 1990.
It is safe if undisturbed however during building renovations or demolition, the particles can become airborne and be inhaled.
Exposure has been proven to cause cancer including mesothelioma and other respiratory ailments such asbestosis.
These illnesses can take 30 years to develop.
A provincial summary of workplace injuries, illnesses and deaths states in 2021, asbestosis and mesothelioma accounted for the most deaths – caused by illness – in the workplace.
That year, they made up 41 per cent of occupational illness fatality claims in the province compared to 51 per cent in 2019.
Fillion said Albertans continue to face “serious risks” from asbestos exposure and as such public institutions such as Edmonton Public Schools should take a more “proactive” approach to the issue.
“There are a few school divisions where they specifically hire a consultant to do annual or triennial inspections in schools to make sure that asbestos-containing materials are in good shape and don’t impact students.”
Fillion added asbestos has been found in over 3,000 different building materials so “up-to-date knowledge” of where asbestos-containing materials are located is crucial.
Edmonton Public Schools commissioned a survey of all schools and division buildings in 1999 to get baseline knowledge of where asbestos may be present.
The survey did not include destructive testing – such as removing carpet to see what’s underneath – so the division said it does additional testing before any construction work begins.
With files from Jessica Robb
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Going behind his back': Tory MPs support federal housing program that Poilievre vowed to cancel
Five Conservative MPs have written letters to the Liberal housing minister asking him to grant their communities funding from a program that Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre this week called disastrous and promised to cancel.
North Korean troops in Russian uniforms are heading toward Ukraine, U.S. says
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Wednesday that North Korean troops wearing Russian uniforms and carrying Russian equipment are moving to the Kursk region near Ukraine, in what he called a dangerous and destabilizing development.
Afghan women cannot pray loudly or recite in front of other women, says Taliban minister
Afghan women are forbidden from praying loudly or reciting the Quran in front of other women, according to a Taliban government minister.
1 person facing charges following fatal boat crash in eastern Ontario on Victoria Day weekend
A South Frontenac Township man is facing charges, including impaired operation causing death, in connection to a boat crash that killed three people on Bobs Lake in eastern Ontario over the Victoria Day long weekend.
Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony announces path to return
There is new hope for the return of the Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony.
B.C. woman continues to be paid for a federal government job she has never worked
Vanita Lindsay has been paid $8,816.20 for a job she has never worked.
At least 95 people die in devastating flash floods in Spain
Flash floods in Spain turned village streets into rivers, ruined homes, disrupted transportation and killed at least 95 people in the worst natural disaster to hit the European nation in recent memory.
Air Canada to resume daily flights to Beijing, increase service to Shanghai
Air Canada says it's increasing its service to China including daily flights to Beijing.
Airbnb says man's losses not covered after rental home robbed in Montreal
A Toronto man says the Airbnb he was staying at in Montreal last week was robbed and learned that his losses are not covered by the short-rental company.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Quebec man allegedly brought women to Calgary to force them into the sex trade: ALERT
Police in Alberta have arrested a Quebec man on numerous charges related to human trafficking.
-
Calgary Liberal MP voices support for secret ballot vote on Trudeau's leadership
A Calgary Liberal MP is joining a growing number of members in Justin Trudeau’s caucus calling for a secret ballot vote on the prime minister’s future as leader of the party.
-
Human remains found in wooded area near Levern
Police are investigating after a body was found on the Blood Tribe First Nation.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge food banks struggle to cope with higher demand
Food Banks Canada's annual Hunger Count report shows more Canadians than ever are resorting to food banks.
-
Deadly motorcycle crash near Medicine Hat investigated by RCMP
RCMP say a Medicine Hat man was killed in a collision between an SUV and a motorcycle in southeast Alberta on Sunday evening.
-
City of Lethbridge reaches tentative agreement with 900 CUPE employees on new deal
A tentative agreement has been reached between the City of Lethbridge and more than 900 employees belonging to CUPE Local 70.
Saskatoon
-
'The rules are clear': Sask. First Nations leaders say Cameron not eligible to run for FSIN Chief
Delegates from 74 Saskatchewan First Nations head to the polls on Thursday to elect a new chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN).
-
Sask. father waits to learn if the human remains police found belong to his missing son
A Saskatchewan father is awaiting autopsy results, to see if human remains belong to his missing son.
-
A recap of Sask. Party promises following its election victory
With the Saskatchewan Party's victory in the 2024 provincial election, here's a look back at what the incoming government has promised to voters.
Regina
-
Sask. RCMP searching for man who is running to be Regina's mayor
Saskatchewan RCMP has confirmed that 37-year-old Nathaniel Hewton, a candidate for mayor in Regina’s upcoming civic election, is wanted in relation to an assault investigation.
-
'The rules are clear': Sask. First Nations leaders say Cameron not eligible to run for FSIN Chief
Delegates from 74 Saskatchewan First Nations head to the polls on Thursday to elect a new chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN).
-
A recap of Sask. Party promises following its election victory
With the Saskatchewan Party's victory in the 2024 provincial election, here's a look back at what the incoming government has promised to voters.
Vancouver
-
Authorities confirm 3 died in Vancouver Island house fire
Three people were found dead after a fire tore through a home on Vancouver Island earlier this week.
-
Carelessly discarded cigarette caused Vancouver fire that left 11 homeless
A carelessly discarded cigarette was the cause of a devastating fire in Vancouver’s Strathcona neighbourhood earlier this month, firefighters say.
-
B.C. NDP must 'adapt,' 'build bridges,' says Surrey MLA now nicknamed 'Comeback Kid'
The New Democrat whose 27-vote, come-from-behind victory is being credited with giving B.C. Premier David Eby a razor-thin majority government says he's a bridge builder in his community and the New Democrats need to build similar relationships across the province.
Vancouver Island
-
Authorities confirm 3 died in Vancouver Island house fire
Three people were found dead after a fire tore through a home on Vancouver Island earlier this week.
-
Guards seize $70K in cannabis outside B.C. prison amid increase in drone detection systems
Prison officials discovered several packages containing tens of thousands of dollars worth of contraband cannabis products on the perimeter of a British Columbia prison last week, as the Correctional Service of Canada says it has increased its deployment of anti-drone and detector dog services at federal institutions across the country.
-
B.C. NDP must 'adapt,' 'build bridges,' says Surrey MLA now nicknamed 'Comeback Kid'
The New Democrat whose 27-vote, come-from-behind victory is being credited with giving B.C. Premier David Eby a razor-thin majority government says he's a bridge builder in his community and the New Democrats need to build similar relationships across the province.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario deficit has shrunk by $3.3 billion, but return to balance still two years away
Ontario’s deficit for 2024-25 has shrunk by $3.3 billion since the Ford government released the provincial budget earlier this year, and the province says it expects that deficit to flip to a larger-than-expected surplus within the next two years.
-
Police release video of Markham home invasion; 3 teens in custody
Three teens are in custody and two other suspects are wanted in connection with a home invasion caught on camera in Markham this week, York Regional Police say.
-
Ontario Costco locations get licence to sell beer, wine
Costco locations in Ontario will join hundreds of other grocery and big-box stores that can start selling wine and beer as soon as this Thursday.
Montreal
-
Police investigating after body found in park in Ahuntsic-Cartierville
Montreal police (SPVM) confirmed that a body was found in the l’Île-de-la-Visitation nature park in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.
-
Montreal City Hall removing welcome sign with hijab sends wrong message: Muslim group
A national Muslim advocacy group says Montreal is sending the wrong message by removing a welcome sign at city hall that had on it a woman wearing a hijab.
-
Police arrest 2 teens after man robbed and assaulted making online sale
Montreal police (SPVM) are urging residents to use safe exchange sites for online sales after a man was assaulted and robbed trying to sell a VR headset on social media. Two teens were arrested.
Atlantic
-
Tent should have entitled homeless man to higher welfare level, N.S. lawyer argues
The lawyer for a homeless man who died at a Halifax encampment is arguing in court today that his client's welfare payments should have been as high as those received by people with permanent housing.
-
N.S. PCs vow to build Canada's first menopause centre; Liberals promise 20 new collaborative clinics
Both the Nova Scotia Liberals and Progressive Conservatives are scheduled to make health-care announcements today on the campaign trail.
-
How do I vote in Nova Scotia's upcoming provincial election?
Nova Scotians are heading to the polls on Nov. 26. Here’s everything you need to know in order to cast your ballot in the provincial election.
Winnipeg
-
Man assaulted with machete, bear spray during unprovoked attack in Winnipeg park
Police say a 44-year-old man was rushed to hospital after an unprovoked attack in a Winnipeg park involving a machete and bear spray.
-
The haunted houses and garages in Winnipeg, and the people who create them
Along with costumes, candy, and carved pumpkins, the haunted house is a Halloween staple. Several homeowners in Winnipeg have gone above and beyond for Oct. 31, with animatronics, actors, and lots of lights.
-
Travis Kelce sports Winnipeg Blue Bombers jersey during podcast appearance
Travis Kelce traded up his Kansas City Chiefs jersey for a Winnipeg Blue Bombers one.
Ottawa
-
1 person facing charges following fatal boat crash in eastern Ontario on Victoria Day weekend
A South Frontenac Township man is facing charges, including impaired operation causing death, in connection to a boat crash that killed three people on Bobs Lake in eastern Ontario over the Victoria Day long weekend.
-
Ottawa city council passes motion to study 'bubble' bylaw, despite skepticism from councillors
Ottawa's city council voted on Wednesday to enable city staff to look into the feasibility of implementing a 'bubble bylaw' that could restrict demonstrations near certain community spaces, including schools and hospitals amid an increase in hate crimes.
-
Two men burned while working in Ottawa apartment building
Two men are being treated for burns after being injured while working at an apartment building in Ottawa's Alta Vista neighbourhood.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay woman sentenced to 7.5 years in 2021 fatal stabbing
A North Bay woman was sentenced this week in connection with the fatal stabbing of Nicholas Nicholls in 2021.
-
Weather alerts issued in the northeast for expected first accumulating snowfall, heavy rain and severe thunderstorm
Environment Canada issued weather alerts Wednesday in anticipation of severe thunderstorms, heavy rain the first accumulating snowfall of the season in the northeast with up to 10 cm expected.
-
Ontario Costco locations get licence to sell beer, wine
Costco locations in Ontario will join hundreds of other grocery and big-box stores that can start selling wine and beer as soon as this Thursday.
Barrie
-
Driver accused of speeding 146km/h through town charged with stunt driving
Provincial police charged a driver allegedly clocked speeding 76 kilometres per hour over the posted limit in Amaranth Township on Wednesday morning.
-
Barrie invests millions to spur affordable housing developments
The City of Barrie is putting its money where councillor's mouths are with a major injection of cash for affordable housing.
-
High-tech kiosks to assess RVH patients
Emergency room at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre going high-tech.
Kitchener
-
Police investigating after six masked suspects allegedly rob man in Waterloo
Police said six unknown suspects approached the victim and demanded their personal belongings. One of the suspects allegedly pulled out a knife during the interaction.
-
OPP officer allegedly assaulted after stolen vehicle crashes in Norfolk County field
A sedan, which police said they confirmed was stolen from an address in Brantford, reportedly veered off the road and crashed into a field. Police said one of the occupants ran away after the crash.
-
Are fireworks allowed in your city for Diwali?
Fireworks are typically used during Diwali, but the rules for setting them off vary depending on where you live.
London
-
Guilty: Langton, Ont. man to be sentenced in fatal hit-and-run crash
A Langton, Ont. man has been found guilty of failing to stop at the scene of a collision causing death in connection with the death of a 14-year-old boy on Dec. 6, 2023.
-
London man facing 53 charges in multiple theft investigation: LPS
A London man is facing a total of 53 charges in connection to a multiple theft investigation.
-
St. Thomas, Ont. Volkswagen plant not affected by possible overseas changes
Despite reported problems with Volkswagen overseas, officials told CTV News plans for the local EV battery plant are not affected. A Powerco spokesperson said there are no changes in store for the St. Thomas facility.
Windsor
-
11 stolen vehicles recovered by OPP, 23-year-old charged
Essex County OPP arrested a Windsor man after recovering $300,000 in stolen property, including 11 vehicles.
-
Windsorites staying on par with Halloween spending: Survey
Some Windsor residents will cut back their spending on Halloween. Others have said they will spend the same amount of money on Halloween candy and costumes as years past, despite a rocky economy.
-
Cuteness overload! NICU babies celebrate their first Halloween
Babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at the Windsor Regional Hospital are celebrating their very first Halloween by trick-or-treating.