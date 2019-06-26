More than half a million dollars in contraband seized from Bowden Institution
Bowden Institution (file photo)
Published Wednesday, June 26, 2019 9:16AM MDT
Prohibited items worth over half a million dollars have been seized from the medium security unit at the Bowden Institution.
The seizures happened on June 13.
Items seized include THC, cell phones, cell phone chargers, methamphetamine, earbuds, and DVD remote controls. The total value of the items is $604,000.
Correctional Service Canada has turned the investigation over to police.
CSC has set up an anonymous tip line for suspicious activities all federal institutions. The number is 1-866-780-3784.