Prohibited items worth over half a million dollars have been seized from the medium security unit at the Bowden Institution.

The seizures happened on June 13.

Items seized include THC, cell phones, cell phone chargers, methamphetamine, earbuds, and DVD remote controls. The total value of the items is $604,000.

Correctional Service Canada has turned the investigation over to police.

CSC has set up an anonymous tip line for suspicious activities all federal institutions. The number is 1-866-780-3784.