EDMONTON -- A special evening in Edmonton will showcase local Indigenous chefs and traditional cuisine.

Pe Mitso is on Sunday, Feb. 9 in the Foundry Room in Edmonton's Oliver Exchange Building.

"Pe Mitso is a Cree word and it means to come and eat," explained Mackenzie Brown with Edmonton Tourism on CTV Morning Live. "Indigenous food is more than just food. It's medicine, it's stories, it's tradition. So you can expect all those different things at the event as well."

The five-course dinner will feature Chef Scott Iserhoff of Pei Pei Chei Ow Catering and Chef Shane Chartrand from River Cree. The chefs will share stories about their personal connections to their menu choices and the traditions that inspire them.

Iserhoff will be preparing Three Sisters Salad and his Kokum's blueberry cheesecake.

"My grandparents would come home and we'd go out to the land and pick blueberries for days," Iserhoff said. " My grandmother came up with this recipe and it was passed down to my mother and now passed down to me."

The event will also include drumming and stories by Warrior Women and Indigenous artisans from I.A.M. Collective.

"Indigenous food, it doesn't just exist by itself, it exists in ceremony, it is exists in culture, in song, so we wanted to put that part of it too," Brown said.

Tickets for Pe Mitso have sold out.