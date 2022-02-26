Morinville RCMP investigating Highway 28 fatality
Mounties are investigating a highway death in Sturgeon County that forced the partial closure of Highway 28 early Saturday morning.
Morinville RCMP say the fatality happened in the early morning hours along the highway, about one kilometre north of Anthony Henday Drive.
Traffic along the highway was reduced to one lane in each direction early Saturday but fully reopened later that afternoon.
In a news release, Mounties refer to the incident as a "potential pedestrian hit-and-run" but are only confirming that one person is dead, pending notification of next of kin.
Police are not releasing further details.
