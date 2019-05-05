Morinville RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person who started a string of fires Saturday evening.

RCMP learned of the fires around 8:45 p.m. Multiple blazes had been set between the police detachment and the railroad tracks behind 101 Avenue.

Police said the suspect was seen leaving the scene on foot, fleeing east of 107 Avenue into open green space.

Police have asked residents to check their surveillance cameras for any unusual activity and report it to 780-939-4550.

Officers continue to work with the local fire department and investigators on the crime.