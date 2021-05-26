EDMONTON -- Morinville RCMP are investigating an indecent exposure incident in Sturgeon County's Riverlot 56 Natural Area on May 13.

Police say two young girls saw a man in the trees while walking on the trail on the northwest side of Sturgeon Road around 12:15 p.m.

They told police they initially thought he was urinating in the woods, but soon realized he was masturbating.

The girls continued along the trail and spotted the man again, performing the same indecent act. Police said the girls fled the scene and approached two adult women who escorted them back to safety.

The man was last seen walking away from the area heading southeast. Police say after extensive patrols they have not been able to locate him.

RCMP described the man as:

Mid 40s

Dark skinned

Dark brown or black hair

Heavy set

Wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans

Anyone with information should contact Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).