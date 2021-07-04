Advertisement
Morinville woman missing since Canada Day found: RCMP
Published Sunday, July 4, 2021 8:35PM MDT Last Updated Monday, July 5, 2021 10:14AM MDT
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this file photo.
EDMONTON -- A 27-year-old woman who was last seen on Canada Day in Morinville was found safe, according to Mounties.
RCMP asked earlier on Sunday for the public's help finding Shaniah Vermillion, who had no returned to her home after leaving it on July 1.
Sunday evening, RCMP said she had been found safe and thanked the public for their help.