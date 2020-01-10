EDMONTON -- 95 Street was closed to traffic between 114 Avenue and 116 Avenue Friday morning as crews dealt with a house fire.

The fire was reported at 6:50 a.m. Crews were on scene at 6:55 a.m. and found working fire in a porch at the back of the home.

"Right now, indications look like somebody has built a temporary shelter on the back, exterior porch and that seems to be where the fire originated," District Chief Glen Maines told CTV News Edmonton.

Officials said two people were assessed by EMS, one for burns and the second for smoke inhalation.

The fire was under control at 7:03 a.m. and out at 9:01 a.m. The cause is not yet known and the fire remains under investigation.