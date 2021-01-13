Advertisement
Morning school bus service cancelled in Fort Saskatchewan
Published Wednesday, January 13, 2021 7:41AM MST
Elk Island Public Schools cancelled morning school bus service on Jan. 13, 2021 because of freezing rain and icy road conditions. (File photo)
EDMONTON -- Elk Island Public Schools has cancelled all school bus services in and around Fort Saskatchewan for Wednesday morning.
Freezing rain and extremely icy road conditions have created treacherous driving conditions.
Bus service is expected to resume in the afternoon.