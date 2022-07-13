Mosquito numbers in Edmonton set to rise after rainy weather in June

After a relatively pest-free season, mosquito numbers in Edmonton are on the rise.

“We are expecting the numbers of mosquitoes to begin increasing over the next little while,” said Mike Jenkins, Edmonton Pest Management Coordinator.

“It’s actually not as many mosquitoes as we had originally been anticipating. With the amount of rain we’ve gotten, one of the rainiest Junes on record, we were expecting much larger populations of mosquitoes.”

But for many Edmontonians, it’s still too many. As the number of pests increase, so too does the number of people looking for pest removal services.

Buzz Boss is a local service that promises clients mosquito-free yards.

“In the last week, now that all that rain’s kind of tapered off and now we’ve got that heat, they’re exploding. We’re getting lots of calls,” said regional sales manager Jamie Brandt.

“We offer multiple services with our insect program so we’ve got our, we take care of ants, we take care of spiders, we take care of ticks and we can take care of wasps as well. The ants and spiders have kind of got us through to this part of the season and then now that the mosquitoes are out, well everybody hates mosquitoes, they’re a common enemy of everybody.”

The company uses a natural formula made up of garlic and canola oil to banish the bugs, and they’re getting rave reviews.

“We have very little to none, and everywhere else it’s full of mosquitoes, so it does work,” said homeowner Paul Walker.

“$100 a month to me having no mosquitoes is worth every penny.”

But for those who don’t want to shell out to keep the pests away, Jenkins says remove standing pools of water on your properties.

He says most species of mosquitoes in Edmonton lay their eggs on the edge of a small body of water. The eggs can remain dormant for up to a decade until snow melt or rainfall washes over them, causing them to hatch.

“In warm weather like this, they can actually go through that egg stage and all their larval stages in less than a week,” he says.

Jenkins says the number of mosquitoes we see through the rest of the summer will be determined by the amount of rain that falls in and around the city.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Amanda Anderson.