Moss in 'cannabis-induced' psychotic state when he killed girl: forensic psychologist
Moss in 'cannabis-induced' psychotic state when he killed girl: forensic psychologist
Long-term, frequent cannabis use played a role in the mental condition of the man who admitted to killing seven-year-old Bella Desrosiers with a pair of scissors, an expert in forensic psychology testified in court Tuesday.
David Moss was in a psychotic state induced by the drug the night of the attack in May 2020, crown witness Dr. Andrew Haag said. But Haag still believes Moss had an understanding of what he was doing.
"He’s able to comprehend…'I am going to do something…that is at very least illegal… (something) others wouldn’t condone,'" Haag told court.
Moss told an Edmonton Police Service detective the day after Desrosiers was killed that he was hearing voices and undergoing an “awakening” at the time.
The accused added that he had to play out his fears and kill the girl, according to EPS video of the interview.
"Everything’s an illusion and like, the past and the present don’t exist. Time doesn’t exist," Moss said.
Haag told the court that he couldn’t confirm whether or not everything Moss said he was experiencing was real or fake. The doctor said he tested Moss to ascertain whether or not he was malingering, but that test was indeterminate.
Haag cited Moss' early introduction to cannabis, his years of cannabis use, and his own reporting that he tripled his consumption during the pandemic as factors.
Haag said while the accused may have believed he was in other worlds, Moss had an understanding of the impact of his actions when he attacked Desrosiers.
“Even if you thought he was in these realities…he was able to engage in the naturalistic world,” Haag stated.
The detective in the video asked Moss if he "second guessed that intuition" to kill Desrosiers in her home.
"Yeah. Of course I did. You think I wanted to do this?" Moss responded.
"You had to do it? You didn't have a choice?" the detective pressed.
"This is the whole point," Moss agreed.
The defence has put forward its own expert, Dr. Marc Nesca, who believes a brain injury that Moss suffered nearly 20 years ago may have caused him to believe in alien abductions, COVID-19 conspiracies, and voices in other dimensions compelling him to take action.
It's Nesca's contention that Moss is not criminally responsible due to a mental disorder.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's David Ewasuk
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Inflation soaring, Conservatives push for emergency debate before House rises
The Conservative Party is pushing for an emergency debate on inflation before the House rises for summer recess, as the consumer price index (CPI) rose last month at a yearly rate not seen since January, 1983.
Murder conviction overturned for U.S. father who left toddler son in hot car
Georgia’s highest court on Wednesday overturned the murder and child cruelty convictions against a man whose toddler son died after he left him in a hot car for hours, saying the jury saw evidence that was “extremely and unfairly prejudicial."
New rights rules for Canadian travellers after COVID-19 pandemic revealed refund 'gap'
Canada's transport regulator aims to beef up its passenger rights charter, placing more stringent rules around reimbursement by airlines that come into effect Sept. 8.
Blair denies interference in RCMP investigation into Nova Scotia mass shooting
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair repeatedly denied Wednesday that anyone in the federal government interfered in the RCMP's investigation into the Nova Scotia mass shooting. Facing multiple questions, Blair came to the defence of Commissioner Brenda Lucki, who is at the centre of the controversy, which has generated calls for emergency parliamentary hearings.
Canada's inflation nears 40-year high as gas prices soar
Soaring gas prices helped the annual inflation rate in May soar to its highest level in nearly 40 years, as the rising cost of living for Canadians squeezed household budgets and bolstered expectations the Bank of Canada will opt for a supersized interest rate hike next month.
Here's why experts say Canada isn't headed for a recession
With inflation reaching astronomical levels, some Canadians may be concerned that rising costs will lead to a decline in economic activity and eventually trigger a recession. Experts, however, say this is unlikely to happen anytime soon.
Ontario student warns about losing debit card after $14,000 lands on RBC account
An Ontario student is warning people of the risk that comes with failing to report a lost debit card after $14,000 in fraudulent deposits landed in her RBC account.
'Young couple with the promise of bright futures': Family remembers Alberta crash victims
According to the families of the two victims, they were taking a trip to visit friends and family when the crash happened.
BREAKING | Toronto's Taste of the Danforth festival cancelled for 2022
Toronto's Taste of the Danforth festival has been called off.
Calgary
-
'Young couple with the promise of bright futures': Family remembers Alberta crash victims
According to the families of the two victims, they were taking a trip to visit friends and family when the crash happened.
-
Calgary police identify woman found in garbage bin, seek help from public
Though an autopsy determined her death wasn't suspicious, police are still investigating how she came to be inside the container.
-
Alberta offers help to school boards with high fuel costs
The Alberta government is offering millions in funding to school boards throughout the province that are struggling with the high costs associated with student transportation.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police say 87-year-old man was confined, beaten inside business
An 87-year-old man was confined and assaulted inside a business overnight, according to Saskatoon police.
-
Scammer called cabs for Saskatoon man with dementia so he could withdraw and mail thousands
Two siblings in Saskatoon allege their father was taken advantage of and caught in a fraud scam earlier this month.
-
Saskatoon Transit unveils bus shelter displaying Indigenous art
Bus riders will now be able to see a new piece of Indigenous art at a bus shelter on Confederation Drive.
Regina
-
Regina Public Schools offering staff credit monitoring following cyber attack
Regina Public Schools (RPS) is offering its employees credit monitoring services following a cyber attack in May that left the division offline for a number of days.
-
Lack of foster homes, large waitlist forces Regina dog rescue organization to freeze intake
Regina dog rescue CC RezQs recently announced that it would be undergoing an intake freeze, due to an extended waitlist and lack of foster homes for its rescues, in a post on its Facebook page.
-
Child, 7, critically injured after truck collides with parked cars, fences: police
A seven-year-old child was critically injured following a series of collisions in north-west Regina on Tuesday morning, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).
Atlantic
-
Record number of doctors recruited to Nova Scotia last year
Nova Scotia announced Wednesday that a record number of physicians were recruited and started working in the province between April 2021 and March of this year.
-
Canada's inflation nears 40-year high as gas prices soar
Soaring gas prices helped the annual inflation rate in May soar to its highest level in nearly 40 years, as the rising cost of living for Canadians squeezed household budgets and bolstered expectations the Bank of Canada will opt for a supersized interest rate hike next month.
-
Here's why experts say Canada isn't headed for a recession
With inflation reaching astronomical levels, some Canadians may be concerned that rising costs will lead to a decline in economic activity and eventually trigger a recession. Experts, however, say this is unlikely to happen anytime soon.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Toronto's Taste of the Danforth festival cancelled for 2022
Toronto's Taste of the Danforth festival has been called off.
-
Toronto Pearson tests new technology to help ease delays. This is how it works
New technology has been installed at Toronto Pearson to try and help move people 'better and faster' through the airport.
-
Shovel goes flying into Ontario driver's Porsche on busy highway
Police are warning people to properly secure their cargo after a metal shovel flew into the windshield of an Ontario driver's car.
Montreal
-
Family grieves 17-year-old Adalya Dorvil, a 'kind soul,' after body recovered Tuesday
People are mourning 17-year-old Adalya Dorvil after her body was found along the LaSalle shoreline Tuesday, at the bottom of a cliff, in a very difficult recovery process that took over two hours. Much about her death still hasn't been explained.
-
6 Quebec ERs to be partially closed, obstetric and neonatal care scaled back this summer
With nearly 60,000 workers absent, the province is taking the drastic step of scaling back ER services in six places this summer, along with obstetric and neonatal care. The opposition slammed the decision.
-
Without family doctors, disabled Quebecers losing benefits because no one will sign paperwork
Many Quebecers have it hard finding a family doctor, but at least their income doesn’t depend on it. Thousands with lifelong disabilities risk losing, or have lost, crucial benefits because they can’t find a doctor willing to sign paperwork.
Ottawa
-
Canada's inflation nears 40-year high as gas prices soar
Soaring gas prices helped the annual inflation rate in May soar to its highest level in nearly 40 years, as the rising cost of living for Canadians squeezed household budgets and bolstered expectations the Bank of Canada will opt for a supersized interest rate hike next month.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Ottawa
Severe thunderstorms could be on the way for Ottawa Wednesday afternoon and evening.
-
Hydro Ottawa grid still ‘relatively unstable,’ CEO warns
Hydro Ottawa’s CEO warns the "grid is still relatively unstable" and at risk of future outages during strong windstorms, one month after a powerful storm devastated Ottawa's hydro infrastructure.
Kitchener
-
Man called 'high risk offender' released from prison
Christopher Watts, the man convicted in the 2001 death of a teen at Puslinch Lake, has been released from prison. Kingston Police say he's been deemed a "high risk offender" and may pose a risk to the community.
-
Travelers camp out overnight outside Kitchener passport office
Aspiring travelers started lining up early Wednesday morning at Kitchener's passport office. One of those waiting to get in had this advice for those in line behind him: "Good luck."
-
Petition calls on Region of Waterloo to end encampment evictions
As the eviction date for an encampment in Kitchener looms, some are calling on the Region of Waterloo to let those living at the downtown property stay.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man charged in fatal Hwy. 144 collision
A third vehicle was involved in a fatal collision on Highway 144 on June 19, Ontario Provincial Police said Wednesday.
-
Sudbury's art gallery reaches deal to save collection from LU insolvency process
The Art Gallery of Sudbury can continue to operate out of the Bell Mansion until 2025, under the terms of an agreement reached with Laurentian University.
-
U.S. teen charged with fraud in Blind River
An 18-year-old from Michigan has been charged after trying to stiff a northern Ontario tow truck company that pulled his car out of a ditch, police say.
Winnipeg
-
Glen Murray looks to become Winnipeg's mayor once again
Glen Murray has confirmed he has entered the race to become Winnipeg's mayor again.
-
Here's why experts say Canada isn't headed for a recession
With inflation reaching astronomical levels, some Canadians may be concerned that rising costs will lead to a decline in economic activity and eventually trigger a recession. Experts, however, say this is unlikely to happen anytime soon.
-
Manitoba seeking feedback on plans to vaccinate young children
The Manitoba government is seeking the public’s feedback on its plans to vaccinate young children against COVID-19.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'We thought we had it right, clearly we did not': Controversial museum project stopped, premier says
A controversial multimillion-dollar project is being stopped for the time being, with British Columbia's premier saying his government made the "wrong call."
-
Metro Vancouverites forced to cut back amid record high inflation
Canadians are being hit with yet another blow to their cost of living: the country's annual inflation rate is skyrocketing to its highest level in nearly 40 years.
-
Victim of fatal Vancouver hit-and-run identified by Irish media
The 24-year-old killed in a tragic hit-and-run in Kitsilano has been identified as Eoghan Byrne, originally from Dublin.
Vancouver Island
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'We thought we had it right': B.C. cancels $789M redevelopment plan for Royal B.C. Museum
The B.C. government's $789-million plan to redevelop the Royal B.C. Museum has been cancelled, Premier John Horgan announced Wednesday afternoon.
-
Nanaimo man charged with murder of Victoria woman
Mounties say a 21-year-old man from Nanaimo, B.C., has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a woman from Victoria.
-
Man dead, woman in hospital after shooting in Campbell River
One man is dead and a woman is in hospital with gunshot wounds after a shooting Tuesday in Campbell River, B.C.