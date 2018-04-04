MacEwan University announced Wednesday that most of the millions of dollars lost in a targeted phishing attack in the summer of 2017 had been recovered through legal proceedings.

The university has recovered $10.92 million of the $11.8 million that was stolen.

Officials said a quick response from university administrators, legal counsel, fraud units at the banks involved in the transactions and law enforcement to the resolution.

On August 23, 2017, MacEwan was targeted in an email phishing attack. A number of fraudulent emails prompted university staff to change banking information for one of the university’s vendors, Clark Builders.

As a result, $11.8 million was transferred to a bank account staff believed belonged to the company. As soon as the fraud was discovered, the university said they started working with their legal team to recover the money.

The university said they have put more robust financial controls in place to prevent any future incidents, and staff and faculty will have to complete IT security awareness and training programs.