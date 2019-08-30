Motel guests evacuated after early morning fire
Guests at the Gateway Motel in south Edmonton were woken up by the manager early Friday morning, banging on doors and tell them to get out.
A fire broke out on the second floor and guests were evacuated.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services confirmed with CTV News Edmonton that a call was received at 4:09 a.m. and crews arrived on scene six minutes later.
The fire was contained to the one motel suite and was out at 5:42 a.m. There were no injuries.