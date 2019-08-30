Guests at the Gateway Motel in south Edmonton were woken up by the manager early Friday morning, banging on doors and tell them to get out.

A fire broke out on the second floor and guests were evacuated.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services confirmed with CTV News Edmonton that a call was received at 4:09 a.m. and crews arrived on scene six minutes later.

The fire was contained to the one motel suite and was out at 5:42 a.m. There were no injuries.