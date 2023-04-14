Mother charged with second-degree murder in death of baby daughter

A 30-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of her baby daughter last month.

The five-month-old girl was admitted to the Stollery Children's Hospital on March 7 with life-threatening injuries.

On March 8, the Edmonton Police Service Child Protection Section opened an investigation into the baby's injuries.

The baby died on March 11.

The girl's mother was arrested on April 13 and charged in her daughter's death.

Police say there is one other child in the family.

The names of the mother and baby are not being released to protect the privacy of the other child.

No further information has been released.