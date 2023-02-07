Mother charged with sexual abuse of toddler in Edmonton area after FBI tip

Strathcona County RCMP detachment Strathcona County RCMP detachment

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Quake deaths pass 6,200 as Turkiye, Syria seek survivors

Search teams and emergency aid from around the world poured into Turkiye and Syria on Tuesday as rescuers working in freezing temperatures dug, sometimes with their bare hands, through the remains of buildings flattened by a powerful earthquake. The death toll soared above 6,200 and was still expected to rise.

Canadians now expect to need $1.7M in order to retire: BMO survey

Canadians now believe they need $1.7 million in savings in order to retire, a 20 per cent increase from 2020, according to a new BMO survey. The eye-watering figure is the largest sum since BMO first started surveying Canadians about their retirement expectations 13 years ago.

Why wasn't the suspected Chinese spy balloon shot down over Canada?

Critics say the U.S. and Canada had ample time to shoot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon as it drifted across North America. The alleged surveillance device initially approached North America near Alaska's Aleutian Islands on Jan 28. According to officials, it crossed into Canadian airspace on Jan. 30, travelling above the Northwest Territories, Alberta and Saskatchewan before re-entering the U.S. on Jan 31.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island