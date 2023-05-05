Mother, child fatally stabbed in southeast Edmonton; suspect shot by police

A mother and 11-year-old child were fatally stabbed on Friday near Crawford Plains School.

A person matching the description of their attacker was shot by police.

The woman and child were stabbed at 42 Street and 12 Avenue, a source told CTV News Edmonton. Police found the suspect and shot them three blocks away, they said.

Edmonton Police Service confirmed the deaths and police shooting after midnight, saying they were called to Crawford Plains School at 4:52 p.m.

"It was reported to police that an unknown male attacked and stabbed two people before fleeing the area on foot," EPS said in a statement.

"A male matching the description of the suspect was located a short time later by two other responding officers in the area of 46 Street and 12 Avenue. An altercation took place and both officers subsequently discharged their firearms, striking the suspect."

The 35-year-old woman died at the scene. Her child died in hospital.

The suspect shot by police was critically injured and remained in hospital as of early Saturday morning.

Investigators on Friday closed the area, as well as a portion of the school's field.

The homicide unit is investigating the mother and child's deaths.

Police said it is "not clear whether the suspect was known to them."

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team will be investigating the police shooting.