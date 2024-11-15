EDMONTON
    • Mother, daughter abducted southeast of Edmonton, man charged

    A mother and her young daughter were abducted by a family friend in Viking, Alta., on Wednesday, RCMP said.

    The "distressed" woman called police just after 5 p.m. The woman and her 12-year-old daughter were being held against their will inside of a moving vehicle, Mounties said in a release on Friday.

    The man was "driving recklessly" and "acting irrationally," RCMP said.

    Police got him to stop with a tire deflation device and the use of several RCMP vehicles.

    The victims were unharmed and the driver, a 66-year-old man from Viking, was arrested.

    He faces a number of charges including abduction of a person under 14 and two counts of forcible confinement.

    He's scheduled to appear in court next week.

    Viking is located approximately 130 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.

