Mother, daughter abducted southeast of Edmonton, man charged

A mother and her young daughter were abducted by a family friend in Viking, Alta., on Wednesday, RCMP said.

The "distressed" woman called police just after 5 p.m. The woman and her 12-year-old daughter were being held against their will inside of a moving vehicle, Mounties said in a release on Friday.

The man was "driving recklessly" and "acting irrationally," RCMP said.

Police got him to stop with a tire deflation device and the use of several RCMP vehicles.

The victims were unharmed and the driver, a 66-year-old man from Viking, was arrested.

He faces a number of charges including abduction of a person under 14 and two counts of forcible confinement.

He's scheduled to appear in court next week.

Viking is located approximately 130 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.