Less than two weeks after a 29-year-old woman had given birth, her body was found in Ermineskin. Police are now asking the public for information to help build a timeline leading up to the incident.

Her husband told CTV News he feels “hurt and alone,” adding they had just welcomed a baby boy in June. He said she also has four young girls.

On July 6 at about 1:30 a.m, police were called to Schoolhouse Road, about two kilometres north of Highway 611.

The RCMP Forsenic Indentification Section and Collision Reconstructionist processed the scene and determined Delaina Lace Cutarm was hit and killed at that location, according to police.

Authorities said her body was found at a different location in the area, but are not disclosing details for investigative purposes.

An autopsy this week determined her injuries were consistent with having been struck by a vehicle, according to police.

Authorities have released her identity in hopes of soliciting information from the public about her whereabouts in the hours leading up to her body being found.

“Somebody may have seen her either with people or on the road, or have information that would help us with the investigation.” Cpl. Laurel Scott said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Maskwacis RCMP at 780-585-4600, or contact Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip at 1-800-222-8477.

Editor's note: An earlier version said the woman's body was found on Schoolhouse Road. The story has now been updated to say her body was found in that area.