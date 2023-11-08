The family of a 31-year-old woman who was killed in a hit-and-run in north Edmonton last week is making a public plea for justice.

Clarissa Gibot, a mother of two, died on the night of Oct. 30 after she was hit while walking on Victoria Trail near the Yellowhead Trail overpass.

Witnesses told CTV News Edmonton that Gibot was walking against the light when she was struck and the driver of the minivan "sped away."

They tried to help Gibot but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

"She didn't deserve to be there, and just left. She didn't deserve that," Mary Gibot, her mother, said Wednesday from her home in Fort Chipewyan.

"I know it's not going to bring my girl back but I want to know why [the driver] did that. I want to know why you just left her there."

Clarissa's funeral was Tuesday in Fort Chipewyan. Mary said she's still in shock.

"She's someone with a kind heart, she's helpful," she said of her daughter.

"When Clarissa spoke of her children, you could hear the pride in her voice. She had so much love for her kids."

Police said the 2009 Volkswagen Routan that hit Gibot was reported stolen the day after the collision.

It was found later that night, damaged, in the area of 62 Street and 148 Avenue. Police have not announced any arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call police. And while Gibot is urging the public to help solve her daughter's case, she believes the driver should just turn themselves in.

"If they have a conscience…how can somebody be so heartless to hit someone and just leave them there to die. It's just heartless," she said.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nav Sangha